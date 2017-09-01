The annual ban on elm tree pruning is now over in Saskatchewan.

The province prohibits pruning elm trees from April 1 to August 31 each year, the time when elm bark beetles that may carry the disease are most active, to reduce the risk of spreading Dutch elm disease (DED).

Pruning outside the ban period can help reduce the risk of diseases, including DED according to the province.

Residents are advised that pruning incorrectly can actually spread DED and other tree diseases. As well, commercial pruners of elms must complete a recognized training program or be supervised by someone who has. The province is reminding people it is illegal to transport or store elm firewood because the wood attracts the beetles that spread DED.

For more information, or if you suspect an elm tree may have DED, you can call the Ministry of Environment’s general inquiry line at 1-800-567-4224.