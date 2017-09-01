Due to warm and dry weather, harvest is well ahead of the five year average according to Saskatchewan Agriculture’s Weekly Crop Report.

Producers have 26% of crop in the bin, while the average is 16%. Harvest is most advanced in the southwestern region, where 49% of the crop is now combined. The northeastern region is furthest behind, with only 4% combined.

The warm and dry weather is causing the topsoil moisture conditions to deteriorate. Across the province 44% of topsoil moisture on crop land is rated as short.

The crop report says the majority of crop damage this past week is due to lack of moisture, insects and strong winds.

Producers are working on combining, desiccating crops and hauling bales and grain.

SaskPower received seven reports of farm machinery coming into contact with power equipment last week, bringing the total to 19 for August. SaskPower is reminding producers to be aware of their surroundings at all times.