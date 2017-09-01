Todd Robinson, the director of education for the LPSD, and David Thompson, the chair of the LPSD schoolboard, speak during a press conference held on Friday afternoon. Photo by James Wood/106.1 The Goat/Vista Radio

Staff from the LPSD met at Vic Juba Theatre today for an opening day ceremony before the school year kicks off.

The presentation included performances by students, as well as a review of last year, and goals for staff this year.

LPSD Director of Education Todd Robinson spoke about the upcoming year after the ceremony.

“Expectations are extremely high. We have an amazing staff, and we’re going to have an amazing group of kids that show up on Tuesday morning. There’s no reason to believe that we’re not just going to have a wonderful year at Lloyd Public.”

Throughout the event, staff mentioned a tough year last year, and Robinson says they are looking to move past that this school year.

“It was a year that the sector had to be examined and was by the government. I feel that we came out of that in a really great spot. I think our organization came together, I think the community was super supportive of the work that Lloyd Public does. In a lot of ways even though it was difficult it was a bit of a blessing as well.”

He said they now hope to turn the energy and support they were given back onto the public and the students that attend LPSD.

School starts on September 5.