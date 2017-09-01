The Lloydminster Catholic School Division are putting the finishing touches on their preparations for the new school year, and are ready to open their doors.

Vice Principal of Ecole St. Thomas Chantale Forcier says staff has been back at the school for a week, and they are ready to finally start seeing some students.

“We’ve got some exciting things we’re looking forward to this year. With our reading programs, and working with students we’re all pretty pumped about it.”

She says teachers are constantly working and preparing to successfully accomplish goals for students in areas such as reading, writing, or math.

“As teachers we work together to meet those goals, as set out by the LCSD. But, our teachers also work together in their professional learning teams to set aside goals as a group or individual goals to help reach our LCSD goals.”

Forcier added that there is always a feeling of excitement in the first week of school as students meet new teachers, and get used to their new classrooms and areas of the school. But, teachers have a plan in place to push through the hustle and bustle and help students adjust to their new surroundings.