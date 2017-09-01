The Canadian flag at City Hall will be at half-mast from sunrise to sunset on Sunday, September 10 in honour of Firefighters’ National Memorial Day.

This is the first time the day will be celebrated. It was established on August 25th of this year by the Minister for Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Ralph Goodale. It serves as a tribute to firefighters lost in the line of duty.

According to the Canadian Fallen Firefighters Foundation more than 1,300 Canadian firefighters have died on duty since 1848.