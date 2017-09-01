The Elk Point RCMP is investigating a break and enter at Hahn Welding.

The incident happened early in the morning on August 23. RCMP say over $150, 000 in equipment was stolen from the property. The suspect is described as a Caucasian male in his 20’s, slim built and approximately 6 feet tall.

Elk Point RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

If you have any information contact the Elk Point RCMP at 780-724-3964. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.