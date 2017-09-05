The Saskatchewan Government is warning consumers about the risks during liquidation sales.

The province says the most common consumer complaints following liquidation sales usually fall under five categories; deceptive pricing, returns, warranty support, gift cards and non-delivery.

Some advice given is to price check similar items listed by other retailers; ask to check the contents of the box to make sure everything is there before you take it home; check warranties as they may expire when the business closes; use your gift cards immediately; and if you’re ordering something for delivery, pay with a credit card so that if the item isn’t delivered you may be able to get a refund.

If you have any questions you can contact the Consumer Protection Division at 1-877-880-5550 or at consumerprotection@gov.sk.ca.