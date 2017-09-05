‘Sip and Savour’ is coming to downtown Lloydminster. The event was previously known as the Taste of Downtown but this year Downtown Lloydminster has decided to change it up.

“This year we were trying to brain storm ways that we could get some other downtown businesses involved and that’s where we came up with Sip and Savour,” says Tess Wack, Coordinator for Downtown Lloydminster.

The event this year includes restaurants downtown, where people can go sample food and drinks as well as different businesses downtown acting as beer and wine tasting locations. A list of participating restaurants and businesses will soon become available via social media and the Downtown Lloydminster website.

“It’s going to have such great food, so much fun, great drinks, it’s just going to be a wonderful evening and it’s unique and different to Lloydminster,” says Wack.

Tickets are $25 and are available online or at Border City Furniture, Canada Assist or Assure Occupational Testing. The event takes place on September 14, starting at 4 p.m.