Rural and Remote Health Minister Greg Ottenbreit with childhood cancer advocate Jenn Lyster at childhood cancer awareness flag raising. Picture from the Minister's Twitter.

The Ministry of Health in Saskatchewan is proclaiming September as Childhood and Youth Cancer Awareness Month.

“As a parent who lost a child to this devastating disease, I am all too familiar with childhood cancer,” said Rural and Remote Health Minister Greg Ottenbreit in a statement.

“Through past experience, continuing work, as well as my current journey as a cancer patient, I also know what amazing advancements in treatment and care continue to be realized. Recognizing this important month is another step in improving care and quality of life for patients, and ultimately a cure through awareness. Thank you to those championing this cause and also the health care professionals supporting these cancer warriors every day,” adds Ottenbreit.

According to the province, cancer is a leading cause of death among children and the number of new pediatric patients seen at Saskatchewan’s two cancer centres typically ranges from 40 to 50 each year.