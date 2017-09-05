A police logo on the side of an RCMP cruiser. Photo by James Wood/ 106.1 The Goat/Vista Radio

The Elk Point RCMP is investigating a break and enter that occurred at the Fields store.

RCMP were dispatched to an alarm at Fields on August 15. Police say when they arrived, they found the front glass door had been smashed and surveillance shows a man arriving in a dark colored vehicle, smashing the window with a tire iron before being able to gain access into the store. Nothing of significant value was stolen.

The suspect is described as male, approximately six feet tall, skinny and wearing a dark colored hoodie.

The police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect or for any information. If you know something you are asked to contact the Elk Point RCMP at 780-724-3964. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.