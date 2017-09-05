Battleford’s RCMP have laid multiple impaired driving charges following the Labour Day long weekend.

Police say they responded to 16 calls of possible impaired drivers over the long weekend which resulted in six impaired driving related charges.

There were also 14 calls of dangerous driving/dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, 10 traffic violations for excessive speed, six traffic collisions and five other moving traffic violations which RCMP responded to.

The police are reminding motorists that traffic safety is a concern for everyone.

“Speeding, dangerous driving, impaired driving and incidents of these types are taken very seriously as they pose a direct threat to public safety. Your vehicle could be towed and impounded for these types of offences as well you could face a loss of license, numerous fines, as well as jail time if found guilty,” said the Battleford’s RCMP in a press release.