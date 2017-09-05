Four people from Little Pine First Nation are facing multiple drug related charges.

On Sunday Morning, Cut Knife RCMP responded to a complaint of an assault. Police say as a result of that investigation a search warrant was then executed at a home on the Little Pine First Nation. Cocaine, cash and drug trafficking paraphernalia were seized.

The four people are facing charges of trafficking cocaine, possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of the proceeds of crime and breach of an undertaking.