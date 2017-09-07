Farm Credit Canada (FCC) have announced they will be contributing $100 000 to school meal programs across Canada. They have also announced their goal for this year’s food drive where they hope to raise the equivalent of five million meals for food banks and hunger programs across Canada.

FCC will be bringing their Drive Away Hunger Tractor Tour to Lloydminster in October to raise cash and food donations from individuals and organizations, including industry partners and schools.

“There are always people in our communities in need of a helping hand and no child should ever have to make it through a school day on an empty stomach,” said FCC president and CEO Michael Hoffort, noting that hunger touches over 860,000 Canadians each month, many of whom are children.

Since 2004, the FCC has raised over 33 million meals for people in need across Canada. This year they will be donating $1000 to 100 school meal programs across the country.