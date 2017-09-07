The Saskatchewan Government is reminding golfers that their punch cards don’t expire at the end of the season, as it is one of the most common complaints the Consumer Protection Division receives.

The province says golfing punch cards are considered to be pre-paid purchase cards and are covered under the Gift Card legislation found in The Consumer Protection and Business Practices Act, which means they can’t expire and they keep their value from season to season.

The punch pass may change from season to season and the golf course may reissue a new one, but consumers retain the value of the remaining money spent on the pass.

The province advises consumers to hang on to a golf punch card at the end of season if you haven’t redeemed its full value; and read the fine print, ask what limitations/conditions are on the pass before you buy it. Golfers are reminded that if the golf course goes out of business or changes ownership, it may be difficult or unlikely to get the value owed on the punch pass.

If you have and questions about punch passes or have a dispute with a golf course about gift card rules, contact the Consumer Protection Division at 1-877-880-5550 or at consumerprotection@gov.sk.ca.