The Lloydminster Youth Council (LYC) is the charity of choice for 100 Men Lloydminster.

At the most recent 100 Men meeting, the group voted to donate money to the LYC in support of an upcoming social media campaign. A total of $2,800 was raised at the meeting and more may be coming as money from members who were not in attendance and additional money that was pledged is collected.

“The focus of the Lloydminster Youth Council is to have youth decided and lead activities, events and causes inside of the community. One of those things that they are looking to Champion inside of Lloydminster is a program, a social media campaign to help meet the needs of where Lloydminster is and solve some of the issues we see inside of Lloydminster,” says Grant Kirzinger, Co-Coordinator for the Lloydminster Youth Council.

“This campaign that we have is something we’re excited about about, something we are keeping a little bit quiet right now, as we’re just trying to work on creating some excitement and some buzz around it but the community will definitely start to see signs of something going on or something happening,” adds Kirzinger.

“Being able to have the support from the 100 Men in Lloydminster is a fantastic thing for the Lloydminster Youth Council. We are able to use their support to impact the community, impact the youth of Lloydminster in a way that we wouldn’t normally me able to,” says Kirzinger.

“So much of what the Lloydminster Youth Council wants to do is for the community, so when we have their supports, it’s fantastic for us to know that we’re in the right area, we’re doing the right things and so many things that we do wouldn’t be possible without the support of the schools or the divisions or the community itself,” adds Kirzinger.

“I think from some of the things the Youth Council is trying to do, which is to improve the communities view of teenagers and also to give these teenagers an opportunity to sort of inspire themselves and others and empower themselves and others, just struck a chord with [100 Men Lloydminster],” says Rob Anderson, the Co-Founder of 100 Men Lloydminster.

The LYC is also looking for new members, the application is available on their Facebook page.

“We definitely are excited to have individuals between grades nine and 12 apply. It’s a fantastic opportunity to grow, stretch, it’s a great resume builder… The Youth Council is an amazing way to get involved and make Lloydminster the city that you want,” says Kirzinger.