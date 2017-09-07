Mayor Gerald Aalbers joined grade two students today to officially cut the ribbon on the newly renovated Lions Park.

The City, in conjunction with the Lions Club and support from the Community Initiatives Fund upgraded and enhanced the park to meet modern safety standards.

Aalbers says it is important to keep parks updated for the kids.

“We’ve got a lot of young people – young kids. Those children need a place to let off some energy. It’s safe and it’s a place that’s in a controlled atmosphere with fencing and things like that so I think this is the perfect setting to help build on our city.”

Program Chairman and Past President of the Lions Club Richard McMahon says they are not done updating the park yet.

“We’ll have a planting bee of 14 black spruce trees. Those will be positioned where the City wants them in the park and then we will also have some park benches.”

He says the benches have already been ordered.

Grade two students took to the playground during the opening and Jacob Tirao was quick to point out his favorite part of the park.

“The monkey bars – they’re so easy.”