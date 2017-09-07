Premier Brad Wall has announced that his Chief of Staff Joe Donlevy is leaving his position and will be replaced by former Deputy Premier Ken Krawetz.

“First, I want to thank Joe Donlevy for his advice and guidance, good judgment and management skills over nine-plus years as my Chief of Staff,” Wall said. “It is a difficult job and I understand Joe is the longest-serving Chief of Staff to the Premier in Saskatchewan history, at least as far back as we have records.

Donlevy is resigning to pursue business opportunities in the private sector.

“It’s not easy to find someone to step into this role who has the judgment, the organizational skills, the experience and the respect of everyone in government,” Wall said. “Ken Krawetz checks all of those boxes. After working closely with Ken for nearly 17 years in opposition and government, I am very happy to be working with him again in my last few months as Premier.”

The Government of Saskatchewan says that with Donlevy’s past experience the transition will be an easy one.