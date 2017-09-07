A police logo on the side of an RCMP cruiser. Photo by James Wood/ 106.1 The Goat/Vista Radio

Cut Knife RCMP have issued a warrant for the arrest of 30 year old Candice Arlene Worden.

This comes after police responded to a complaint of a break and enter in progress at a residence on Little Pine First Nation, where the occupants were allegedly threatened.

The investigation is ongoing and police say there is no known risk to the general public at this time. The Cut Knife RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding Worden, who is originally from North Battleford. If you have any information you are asked to call the police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.