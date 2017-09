A woman is facing multiple charges following reports of a break and enter.

The Battleford’s RCMP responded to a complaint of a break and enter Wednesday morning in North Battleford.

After investigation, police say they determined the renter of the home broke the window herself and was trying to claim a false break and enter.

The 27 year old woman from North Battleford was arrested and charged with public mischief and breaching a curfew condition.