According to Saskatchewan Agriculture’s Weekly Crop Report, 45% of crop is now in the bin. This is well ahead of the five year average of 28%. Twenty-eight per cent of the crop is swathed or ready to straight cut.

Harvest is most advanced in the southwest region where 70% of the crop is now combined. The northeast region is the furthest behind with only 12% combined.

The majority of the province received little to no rainfall this past week, which has helped with the harvest. However, topsoil moisture conditions remain low, with 42% of topsoil moisture on cropland being rated as short. The lack of moisture is also contributing to some crop damage, along with strong winds.

Producers are working on combining, desiccating crops and hauling bales and grain.