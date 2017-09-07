Mayor Gerald Aalbers is pictured in his office at City Hall on November 21, 2016. Photo by James Wood/106.1 The Goat/Vista Radio

The City of Lloydminster is looking for ways to get input from their citizens.

To do this, the Mayor and City Council will be hosting two “coffee talks” in the month of September. The coffee talks are a chance for residents to discuss the future of Lloydminster with the Council, as well as provide feedback on things happening around the city. Mayor Gerald Aalbers says it is important for him and Council to provide the public with this opportunity.

“One of the things we heard as the Council elected last fall is that people wanted to have the opportunity to sit and chat with us. We all live in the community. I think all of the Council members are accessible including myself but this is an opportunity to sit down over a cup of coffee and chat about things.”

Aalbers says he hopes to discuss strategic planning at the meetings but is prepared to talk about any issues or thoughts that may arise from the public.

“We are only an extension of the community so if we’re missing the beat, we need to know about it. Representing Council and speaking on their behalf, we want to hear from people. If we’re doing what you think we [should] be doing, good. If not, help give us a little different direction and we can reset.”

The first Coffee Talk will be held on September 20 at Second Cup.