Lloydminster RCMP are asking for the public’s help to locate 15 year old Madelyne Moorhead.

Moorhead was last known to be in Salmon Arm British Columbia on September 6, 2017 and is possibly travelling to Lloydminster.

She is described as a 5’6 white girl, who weighs approximately 130 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

If anyone has information on her whereabouts they are asked to contact police.