The Government of Saskatchewan is conducting a survey on the legalization of marijuana.

The online survey is open to Saskatchewan residents over the age of 18 and is anonymous.

“The legalization of cannabis represents a big change. We want to take the time to listen to and consult with the people of this province to ensure we implement the parts of this legislation that are under our control in a way that works for Saskatchewan,” said Justice Minister and Attorney General Don Morgan in a statement.

Topics in the survey include parts of the federal legislation that have been left up to the provinces, such as age limits on marijuana sales; public consumption; taxation; distribution and wholesaling; potential retails models, locations and rules; regulatory compliance; and the enforcement of the modified impaired driving laws.

The survey is open until October 6.