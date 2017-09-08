The unemployment rate for the Alberta region that holds Lloydminster saw an increase in August.

Statistics Canada shows that the rate increased from 7.2% in July to 8% in August. That number decreased from August last year by 0.7%. The numbers have not been adjusted for seasonal layoffs.

Alberta’s unemployment rate was 8.1% overall in August, a 0.3% increase from July.

On the other side of the border city, the region holding Lloydminster saw an increase by 0.7% from 7.2% in July to 7.9% in August. Last year, the unemployment rate for August was 8.9%.

Saskatchewan’s unemployment rate was down 0.2% to 6.4% in August.

Nationally, the unemployment rate has dropped slightly to 6.2%, matching the most recent low from October, 2008.