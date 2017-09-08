This story has been updated to include comments from Cpl. Hal Turnbull

The Cold Lake RCMP is investigating the death of 16 month-old Cold Lake girl. Results of an autopsy have confirmed the manner of death was a homicide.

Veronica Poitras was brought to the hospital in Cold Lake by a family member in late August. Police say they were advised of the situation around 7:00 the same evening. Poitras was later brought to a hospital in the Edmonton area for treatment, but was taken off life support three days later.

Cpl. Hal Turnbull says they treat this homicide case like any other, but the death of someone so young does hit close to home for many investigators.

“It’s a homicide investigation, just like any other homicide investigation. However, this is a case which does take a toll on investigators simply because in this case the victim is a toddler – a 16 month old girl.”

Despite this, he says investigators are prepared to follow through on this case as diligently as they would any other homicide case.

“A situation like this is a shock to any community, as well as any First Responders involved, but right now I can assure that we have adequate resources and assets applied to this case and investigators are working to bring this case to a successful conclusion.”

The RCMP are asking anyone with information to contact them.