Marijuana is the topic of discussion at Mid-Sized Communities Caucus being held in Lloydminster.

The meeting occurs twice a year with mayors and chief administrative officers with an urban centre of more than

10,000 residents. In April, the Border City offered to host this meeting and 22 officials were present.

The conference featured presenters from Colorado, the first state to legalize the recreational use and sale of marijuana. Mayor Gerald Aalbers says there is still a lot to be done to prepare for legalization.

“I believe that we now have a series of items the city will need to address working in conjunction with the provincial and federal governments because as we have been discussing our bylaws can be trumped by provincial and federal laws so certainly we have to try to come to some arrangement,” says Aalbers.

“So do we have all the answers, no but we never have all the answers.”

Aalbers says before the sale of marijuana is allowed within city limits, discussion needs to be had between council and residents.

“This is going to be a fairly major issue that will need to be addressed. We need to discuss the merits and the points outside of that, because we’re not the only place that if we chose not to sell it that it may be available.”

Marijuana is expected to be legalized in July of next year.