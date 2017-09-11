Over $15, 000 will be going towards Parkinson support, programs, education and research following this years Step ‘N Stride.

“The community engagement is amazing and I just want to thank every sponsor, every donation, every participant for coming out. It’s just fantastic,” says Parkinson Association of Alberta Coordinator Lauren Looy.

“Our numbers were down this year as far as participants, but we’re very happy with how it went,” says Looy.

The event is largest annual fundraising effort, accounting for more than 55% of Parkinson Association of Alberta’s annual fundraising revenues. Looy has high hopes for the future.

“I always like to shoot as high as I can. I would love for one year to break that $50, 000 mark.”