A police logo on the side of an RCMP cruiser. Photo by James Wood/ 106.1 The Goat/Vista Radio

The Onion Lake RCMP is investigating a break and enter at an oil lease site North of Onion lake.

Police say the suspect(s) stole several tools and damaged several items on the site.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Onion Lake RCMP at 306-344-5550. If you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.