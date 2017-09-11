The Battleford RCMP is investigating a reported hit and run in North Battleford.

The incident occurred in the back alley on the 1100 block between 101st And 100th Street on Wednesday morning. Surveillance footage in the area shows a suburban striking a parked car causing damage to the passenger side. The suburban stops briefly before fleeing the scene.

Police say a male parked in another vehicle in the lot appears to have attempted to approach the driver after the collision. RCMP would like for this person to come forward with any information they may have.

If you have information, you are asked to contact the North Battleford RCMP at 306-446-1720. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.