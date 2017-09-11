Yellow ribbons are used to show support for World Suicide Prevention Day. Image from the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention.

About seventy people came out to the seventh annual Walk of Remembrance. The walk aims to remember those who have been lost to suicide.

This year’s event featured speakers talking about their own mental health issues, as well as family members of those suffering.

“Everybody felt they learned something and most of all that they weren’t alone in walking through the grief journey,” says Shirley Scott, a Walk of Remembrance committee member.

Scott adds, “I was really happy to see so many children out. They’re learning at a young age to reduce the stigma.”

Scott says they hope to continue to have the walk.

“[The walk] might even rotate between Lloydminster and other communities but we’ve had it in Lloyd for the past seven years. I can see it continuing in Lloydminster and we found that there are other communities now that are also starting to have walks as well.”

The walk helps people in a number of ways according to Scott.

“Number one, the feeling of not being isolated and alone when they come out. It reduces the stigma but also gives them a [connection] with other families who have lost loved ones.”

Scott adds, “also I think giving them hope when they hear the speakers and people who speak of their own experiences. It gives them hope that they can find resources, they can find support groups and people to help them on that journey.”

The walk was held in conjunction with World Suicide Prevention Day.