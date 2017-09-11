Family members of Violet Heathen and Jeanette Chief gather outside the Alberta Provincial Court building in Lloydminster, last August. Photo by James Wood/106.1 The Goat/Vista Radio

According to Canadian Press, Gordon Alfred Rogers has plead guilty to two counts of second degree murder in the deaths of Jeanette Chief and Violet Heathen from Onion Lake.

Both first encountered Rogers at the Alberta Hotel in Lloydminster, according to an agreed statement of facts.

The body of 48 year old Jeanette Chief was discovered June 6, 2007 in a river near Lloydminster, four days after she was last seen. The cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma.

The remains of Violet Heathen were discovered near Kitscoty in November 2009, approximately six months after she was reported missing by her family. The cause of death could not be determined, her body was identified through X-ray and dental records.

Rogers was charged in March of 2016 with the first degree murder of both women. He will remain in custody until his sentencing hearing, which is set for January 2018.