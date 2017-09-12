A partial fire ban is in effect for the County of Vermilion River.

The ban was put into place due to dry conditions. Recreational and incinerator fires are still allowed, however they must be contained, supervised and fully extinguished when done. All other fires are banned and previously issued permits are cancelled during the fire ban.

Residents are advised to make sure all previously allowed fires are completely put out and all smoking material is out or disposed of in a burn proof container.

The County reminds people that failure to follow conditions of permits and bans will result in a minimum penalty of $500.