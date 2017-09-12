A police logo on the side of an RCMP cruiser. Photo by James Wood/ 106.1 The Goat/Vista Radio

The Elk Point RCMP have arrested a man following a reported carjacking with a firearm.

Police say on Sunday morning, a person driving a car stopped to drop off passengers at a home on the Fishing lake Metis Settlement. Once there, a man pointed a firearm at the driver and demanded the keys. The driver was able to flee after the car drove away and call police. No one was injured. RCMP say they made extensive patrols in the area but the vehicle was not located.

Later that afternoon, police responded to a report of an erratic driver on Highway 897 near Frog Lake in a vehicle matching the description of the earlier carjacking. Police say the car swerved by a police vehicle narrowly missing responding officers and lost control, driving into a ditch.

A 26 year old man from Fishing Lake was arrested and taken into custody without incident. A loaded rifle with ammunition was located in the vehicle and seized by police. The man is facing multiple charges including robbery with a firearm and several weapons related offences.

At the time of the arrest, the man was also wanted by police for armed robbery and assault causing bodily harm from an incident in June. He has been remanded into custody and will appear in St. Paul Provincial Court on Thursday.