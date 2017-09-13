The Loon Lake and District Golf and Country Club is set to begin the construction of a new clubhouse.

The clubhouse was destroyed in an accidental fire in June and the course has been operating with a temporary clubhouse since then. The former facility included a pro shop and restaurant, and once complete, the new clubhouse will have the same features and will continue to be owned and operated by the golf club.

“We are pleased that a new clubhouse will be built at the Loon Lake Golf and Country Club that will ensure that golfers and all visitors to the park can enjoy the amenities they have to offer,” says Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Gene Makowsk.

The Government of Saskatchewan plans to enter into a development agreement and a commercial lease agreement which will permit the development and operation of a new clubhouse and will extend the term of the current lease. The total cost to rebuild the clubhouse is covered by insurance.

The clubhouse is expected to be ready for the 2018 golf season.