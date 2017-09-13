The Elk Point RCMP is asking for public information regarding vandalism at the Elk Point Hospital.

Police say they were called to the Elk Point hospital on the morning of September 11 and were told that the heli-pad lights had been vandalized.

Ten aviation lights and three lenses used by helicopters to land were all broken and a planter was left in the centre of the Heli-pad. The total damage is around $500.

“This type of vandalism is not only costly but it put lives at risk,” says Constable Cindy Tymensen, Elk Point RCMP, “A seriously injured person may have had to wait a few extra minutes they did not have while a landing was attempted.”

Anyone with information should contact the Elk Point RCMP.