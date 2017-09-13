Both sides of Lloydminster are seeing higher median household incomes according to the most recent data from Statistics Canada.

The median household income as of 2015 on the Alberta side is sitting at $102, 054 an increase of 16.5% from 2005 and on the Saskatchewan side the median is $84, 452 an increase of 18%.

Individually, the median personal income was $47, 914 on the Alberta side and $39, 601 on the Saskatchewan side.

Provincially, Saskatchewan had the highest median income growth among the prairie provinces at 36.5% and the second highest nationally, with Nunavut taking first. Alberta had the third-highest median income among the provinces and territories in 2015.

In 2015, 7.7% of people on the Alberta side were in low income, while in 2005, there was 5.2% of people in low income. On the Saskatchewan side 11.9% of people were in low income while in 2005, 12.4% were.

These are both lower than the provincial numbers, with 9.3% of Albertans in low income and in Saskatchewan 12.8% of people in low income.

In 28.2% of couples on the Alberta side of Lloydminster, each partner had fairly equal incomes in 2015 while men had higher income in 61.7% of couples and women had higher income in the remaining 10.1% of couples. In 27.0% of couples on the Saskatchewan side of Lloydminster, each partner had fairly equal incomes in 2015 while men had higher income in 60.9% of couples and women had higher income in the remaining 12.1% of couples.

Nationally, the median household income is $70, 336, a 10.8% increase from 2005. Across Canada, 14.2% of people are in low income. For Canada overall, each partner had fairly equal incomes in 32.0% of couples with men having the higher income in 50.7% of couples and women having higher income in 17.3% of couples.