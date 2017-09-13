The Lloydminster Bobcats have wrapped up preseason action with a 4-2 record and are ready to kick things off against Bonnyville on Friday.

Head Coach Travis Clayton says the team has been preparing all week for the game, and are looking forward to a party at the Civic Centre on Friday night.

He says although the Bobcats were successful in the preseason, you can’t read too much into exhibition games.

“Other teams can have a stronger lineup, and then it can switch where other teams are dressing a weaker lineup and you have your strong lineup in. You can’t really take a whole lot from there, but what I do like is our skill on the back end and up front and the depth up front.”

He says despite a tough year last year, he thinks the team has the elements it needs to be competitive this season.

“I think we have the right mixture of players here. We had the skill set I thought last year, but we lacked the size I felt. We addressed that in the offseason and we’re excited. We can’t wait for the season to get going.”

The Bobcats will unveil their brand new third jersey at the home opener. Game time is at 7:30.