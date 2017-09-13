The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints will be holding a food drive to benefit the Salvation Army.

The drive raised over 10’000 pounds of food last year and food drive coordinator Darryl Oster hopes to add to that number this year with a goal of 15’000 pounds. He says it is important for the Church to give back to the community.

“You see it around Lloydminster, that not everybody has the food, or there’s people struggling, people getting laid off and those kind of things. It has a real impact on families, and we’re all about helping families so I think this is a great way to do that.”

He added that even though it is not Thanksgiving or Christmas, the date was not selected randomly.

“What our Church did is they looked at the time of the year that was most needed to fill in the blanks on helping fill the shelves.”

The drive will be held on September 23. Volunteers will pick up donations.