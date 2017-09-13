The Battleford’s RCMP is investigating a robbery.

Police say a 16 year old woman was walking on 16th avenue in North Battleford when she was approached by two men on BMX pedal bikes. According yo the RCMP, the larger of the two men produced what appeared to be a handgun from his hoodie pocket and told her to empty her pockets, the victim complied and the suspects made off with an undisclosed amount of cash and some personal items.

No one was injured during the altercation and investigation is still underway.

The first suspect is described as an indigenous male, around 19 years old, heavy set with a round face and short hair. He was wearing a black hoodie sweater and jeans. The second suspect is described as an indigenous male, about 17 years old. He was wearing a black hoodie sweater and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Battleford’s RCMP at 306-446-1720. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.