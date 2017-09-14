The Battlefords RCMP is investigating after 16 year old male was approached by three other male youths on bikes.

One of the youth produced a pellet pistol and demanded the 16 year old victim give him his personal items. The boy did not hand over his items and was shot numerous times. The suspects then fled with some of the boys belongings.

Further investigation identified the three youth, and one was charged with robbery with a weapon, aggravated assault, and using an imitation firearm in the commission of an offence.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing.