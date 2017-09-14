The Lloydminster Fire Department is looking to add new volunteer firefighters.

Deputy Fire Chief Brad Martin says the positions are paid, and they are looking for enthusiastic people who are looking to help their community.

“It can be a challenge at time but it is absolutely very rewarding. I like to say we have the best job in the world. We get to go out there every day and help somebody and lets face it, everybody loves to see a firefighter.”

He says that anyone who is interested should apply as training and certification is provided.

Martin added that even if you have other employment, you can still apply for the position.

“About 80 percent of all fire departments are run by volunteers. It does a require a working relationship with their employer, but many employers in Lloydminster have been very supportive in allowing their employees to make the commitment to serve their community.”

All applicants can apply through the City of Lloydminster website under the employments opportunities section.

The Fire department will be holding an open house on September 17 from 3-5