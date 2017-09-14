Innovation Saskatchewan has announced an initiative that will focus on the development of new technologies that can be used to help residents of rural areas address crime.

In conjunction with the Ministry of Justice’s Protection and Response Team the initiative will ask tech companies to submit proposals for a 16 week residency program.

Before the application deadline, the Government of Saskatchewan will hold information sessions in Saskatoon and Regina, as well as online. All applications will be evaluated by a panel that includes Innovation Saskatchewan, the Ministry of Justice and stakeholders – such as rural residents, farmers, police services and technology experts who will use the solution.

The project is a part of the government’s strategy to reduce rural crime.