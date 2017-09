The Lloydminster Bobcats have announced their captains for the upcoming season.

For the second straight season, Connor Odelein will captain the team, while his assistants will be Kobe Walker, Daniel Hilsendager, Chasetenn Braid, and Andrew McCann.

Odelein is the longest tenured Bobcat in his third straight season. Walker and Hilsendager are both Lloydminster Natives.

The season opens on Friday against the Bonnyville Pontiacs.