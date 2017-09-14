On September 19, all three Lloydminster Co-Op gas bars will donate five cents from every litre of gas sold to the breakfast programs at both the Lloydminster Public School Division, and Lloydminster Catholic School Division.

“One of the pillars we’ve built Lloyd Co-op on is concern for community,” says Lloyd Co-op CEO Don

Stephenson. “Through Fuel Good Day, we’re investing real dollars into the lives of hundreds of students

through their school breakfast programs, while offering the full service we’re known for. It’s a great

scenario all around.”

Superintendent of Education from the LPSD Trisha Rawlake says they are excited to receive the donations as ensuring their student are well fed is very important.

“Research shows us that full bellies help with learning. Students can stay focused when they have food in their belly. There’s a nutritional component to that, but also just a learning component so this is a perfect fit for us.”

She added that the breakfast programs vary from school to school.

“We have some that have blanket programs where breakfast is available to all students. We have some that have targeted students that can access the program but it’s not just kids in need. We do open it up to anyone that needs that healthy nutritious breakfast in the morning.”

Fuel Good Day runs from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on September 19 at each Co-Op gas bar location. The event will include free coffee until 10:00 a.m and a charity barbecue from 4 p.m to 8 p.m.