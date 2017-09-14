The Battlefords RCMP is investigating after a complaint about a man trying to lure a child into his vehicle.

The incident occurred on 92 St. in North Battleford at around 3:45 p.m.

An 11-year-old was approached by an adult man who tried to lure the child into the vehicle by offering them a ride home. The child refused but the man continued to ask questions about where the child lived, and his phone number. The youth got scared and ran home.

The man is describes as white, in his late 30’s, with brown hair, and a mustache. He was wearing a red hat, grey pants, and black shoes.

Police have done a composite sketch of the man (see photo) and are asking for the public’s help to identify him. They say anyone with information should contact police right away, and the man should not be approached.

RCMP add that they encourage parents to talk to their children and review safety precautions such as noting suspicious people or vehicles and reporting them to teachers or parents, listening to earbuds through one ear only so you remain aware of your surroundings, not talking to strangers or approaching vehicles, and sticking to sidewalks along busy streets. They also say to have a friend walk with you if possible.