A police logo on the side of an RCMP cruiser. Photo by James Wood/ 106.1 The Goat/Vista Radio

The RCMP is investigating vandalism to several mailboxes in the Canada Post Office in Unity.

Police say sometime overnight between September 10 and 11, mailboxes were pried open and various mail items were torn open, they are unsure if anything was taken.

This isn’t the first time this has happened. On August 17, it was reported that several parcel items had been taken from the after hours parcel boxes. Police say suspects were gaining access to the boxes and removing the parcels.

The Unity Post Office will no longer be open after hours “as a result of these incidents” according to police.

Currently there are no suspects and the RCMP is urging anyone with information to contact the local detachment. You can call the Unity RCMP at 306-228-6300, the Wilkie RCMP at 306-843-3480 or the Macklin RCMP at 306-753-2171. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.