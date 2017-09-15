Queen Elizabeth School and Westridge Buick will be teaming up to raise money for the school’s outdoor living program at a test drive event on September 21.

For every driver that test drives a car $20 will be donated to the school up to $10’000. Queen Elizabeth Principal Nicole Lepage says the funds will be used to purchase such things as more cross country skis, kick sleds, picnic tables, and tether balls. She says it is important to give kids the chance to be active in many different forms.

“It helps student focus on their learning each day when they’ve had the chance to be active and move around. They are much more settled in the classroom and ready to take on new knowledge.”

LPSD Communications Coordinator Mallory Clarkson added, “being able to provide students multiple opportunities to participate in outdoor activities just means that we might be catching those kids that don’t necessarily want to play other sports but we might be able to spark that interest and help them move forward with their wellness journey.”

You can sign up for test drives on the LPSD website and Facebook page. They will also be offering a beef on a bunch lunch from 11 a.m-1 p.m and a supper from 4 – 6 p.m on the day of the event.