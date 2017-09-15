The Government of Alberta will provide Lakeland College with $175,000 for the next three years to help with mental health support on campus.

In June 2017, the province announced funding to increase and improve mental health supports for post-secondary students across Alberta.

They will invest $25.8 million over a three year period in post secondary institutions around Alberta.

Lakeland President and CEO Alice Wainwright Stewart says that mental health issues have a direct impact on students’ education.

“If individuals are having issues that relate to physical, social, financial, or spiritual wellness often times that will affect how they can actually learn within the academic environment.”

She says there are many available programs for students dealing with mental health issues including wellness services, counselling services, and health services. They also team up with different community services such as Prairie North Health Region or the Sexual Assault and Information Centre to provide resources for students. All programs on campus are available to students as a part of their tuition.

Wainwright-Stewart says the College prides itself on supporting it’s students.

“If they’re struggling with any kind of issue that is affecting them, then certainly there is ample opportunity to help find the resources to help them.”