According to Saskatchewan Agriculture’s Weekly Crop Report producers have made significant harvest progress due to the warm and dry weather.

Sixty-five per cent of the crop is now combined, up from 45% last week, which is well ahead of the five year average of 40% for this time of year.

Harvest is most advanced in the southwestern region, where 86% of the crop is now combined. The northwestern region is the furthest behind with 35% combined. The report says some producers have wrapped up harvest operations and many more expect to be finished in the coming weeks.

With the lack of rain, warm weather and windy conditions topsoil moisture conditions continue to worsen. Across the province 46% of topsoil conditions are rated as very short.

The dry field conditions are also causing many producers to say that winter cereals may not be seeded this fall. The lack of moisture is also continuing to cause crop damage, while strong winds have blown swaths around and shelled-out standing crops. There are many reports of combine and grass fires due to the extremely dry conditions. Some areas in the north reported frost and producers are assessing damage.

SaskPower has received nine reports of farm machinery coming in contact with power lines since September 1, bringing the total since the start of August to 33. Producers are urged to be extremely careful when using equipment around power lines.