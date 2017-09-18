The dates for the leadership debates have been set.

The debates will kick off in Swift Current on October 19, then they will head to Melfort on October 26, next is Saskatoon on November 4th. The closest debate to the Border City will be held in North Battleford on November 16 at the Dekker Centre, starting at 7 p.m. Weyburn will host the next one on November 30, the last one will be held in Regina on December 7.

All candidates that have been officially nominated at least one week in advance of a debate can participate.

According to the Saskatchewan Party website there are two candidates that have been nominated.

The former Environment Minister Scott Moe was first elected to the Saskatchewan Legislature in the 2011 provincial election for the Rosthern-Shellbrook constituency and re-elected in 2016 is one of the nominees.

The second nominee is the former Minister of Parks, Culture and Sport Ken Cheveldayoff. He was first elected MLA for Saskatoon Silver Springs in 2003. He was re-elected in the 2007 and 2011 provincial elections. Due to changes in provincial boundaries, he was re-elected in 2016 as the MLA for Saskatoon Willowgrove.

The leadership election is set for January 27.